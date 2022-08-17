Andy Thomson Rolls Out New List of State and Local Organizational Endorsements
Andy Thomson continues to show broad appeal and support in District 91 raceBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 91 candidate Andy Thomson has received the endorsement of the AFL-CIO Florida, The Fraternal Order of Police, Associated Industries of Florida, Florida Medical Association, The Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928, I.A.F.F., Inc., The Florida Education Association, Realtors Association of Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie, The Florida Realtors® Association, and the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council Voters Alliance.
The diverse list of organizations supporting Andy is a testament to his record as a City Councilman and his vision for Florida. Andy is focused on policy solutions, not politics. In their endorsements, these organizations highlighted Andy's ability to bring all sides together to produce good public policy.
“This campaign has been about bringing people together to focus on Florida’s future. We are organizing a winning coalition of residents, community leaders and organizations committed to creating a safe and vibrant community. Here in Boca Raton, that message is resonating,” said Andy Thomson, candidate for State Representative, District 91,
Andy now has the support of over 30 organizations and elected officials, including prior endorsements by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, IAFF Local 1560, State Senator Lori Berman, State Senator Shervin Jones, State Senator Tina Polsky, State Senator Bobby Powell, Current District 91 State Representative Emily Slosberg-King, State Representative Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and State Representative Joe Casello. To see a complete list of Andy's endorsements, visit www.AndyForFlorida.com.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency's Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
Jonathan Cooper
Andy Thomson Campaign
email us here