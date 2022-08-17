For the 2nd Time, Tyler New Media Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2752 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 202 %
Parent company of Traffic Sales and Profit network celebrates 2nd placement on the most respected list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America!
Today, we celebrate our 2nd placement on the Inc. 5000 list... This repeat acknowledgement is absolute proof that we are doing exactly what we said we would do.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Tyler New Media is No. 2752 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Lamar Tyler, co-founder of Tyler New Media
“When Ronnie and I started Tyler New Media, we did it with the sole intention of changing the negative stereotypes and narratives about Black families and businesses,” shares Lamar Tyler, co-founder of Tyler New Media. “We wanted to create platforms that showcase and nurture our excellence as well as provide resources and learning programs that uplift, encourage and support our community. Today, we celebrate our 2nd placement on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing, privately held companies. This repeat acknowledgement is absolute proof that we are doing exactly what we said we would do. We take pride in the reach of our influence that spans domestically across the U.S., and internationally, across various countries. We understand both our assignment and our impact, not just in our community, but also in culture, society and the world.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
For more information on Tyler New Media, visit www.TylerNewMedia.com.
To view Tyler New Media's ranking on the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/profile/tyler-new-media.
# # #
About Tyler New Media
Fed up with the pervasive, negative and distorted images of the African American community, Lamar and Ronnie Tyler created Tyler New Media to change the narrative by curating digital properties that celebrate, honor, support and nurture Black families and businesses. The parent company of Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP) - America’s premier learning community for over 40K Black businesses and entrepreneurs who own brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce brands as well as service and product-based businesses - Tyler New Media guides families and entrepreneurs to discover their true purpose and legacy. For more information, visit www.TylerNewMedia.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
