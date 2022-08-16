ADA Curb, Ramp, and Sidewalk Upgrades to Continue on S.D. Highway 40 in Keystone

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

KEYSTONE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin ADA curb, ramp, and sidewalk upgrades on S.D. Highway 40 starting Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The project will begin on the west end of Keystone (Highway 40 portion) and run for one mile.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car, intermittently throughout the project. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working weekdays only for the duration of the project.

Motorists are advised to travel 25 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe.

The prime contractor on the $791,000 project is Complete Concrete, Inc. Rapid City, SD. The completion date for the project will be Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/keystone-pcn-04ph.

