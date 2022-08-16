Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on Signing of Inflation Reduction Act

ILLINOIS, August 16 - Springfield — Today, a clear path to uplift millions of Americans was realized as President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.





This historic legislation takes major steps to break down barriers to equitable health care, invest in our economy, and take action on the growing threat of climate change. Across states, communities, and regions, the impact of the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act will be felt by all.





As Chair of the Governor's Rural Affairs Council, I know our rural areas face unique challenges that must be addressed. From the more than $13 billion allocated for rural development programs, to the $369 billion investment in clean energy and provisions to bring down the cost of prescription drugs, this Act will change lives in rural regions and far beyond.





I commend the President as well as the elected leaders in Congress who supported and worked to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. With this bill, the people of this country know that we will move forward together.