Leading data centre opens in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Tân Thuận CMC Data Centre, considered the most modern and safest data centre and cloud computing infrastructure facility in Việt Nam, officially opened on Monday.

With investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$64 million) from the CMC technology group, the centre covers 13,000 sq.m at Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in District 7, HCM City.

It was designed by B-Barcelona of Singapore and meets strict international standards for a modern data centre.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc repeated the goal of developing HCM City into a high-quality service, modern technology, and advanced cultural hub that can take the lead in developing the digital economy and society.

To that end, the direct engagement of strong, visionary and enthusiastic tech companies like CMC was highly important, he said, calling on businesses to mobilise resources to help HCM City quickly become a major centre for artificial intelligence and big data in Viet Nam and the region.

The State leader applauded CMC’s strong investment and impressive progress in the IT sector, describing the Tân Thuận Data Centre - its third data centre that is comparable to others in Southeast Asia - as a proud stride.

The firm should pay special attention to forming professional and high-quality personnel and increasing cooperation with other technology businesses to develop digital technology infrastructure and manpower, he noted, expressing his hope that the centre would be the “heart” of digital transformation services for the Government, the city, as well as domestic and foreign clients.

The President took this occasion to ask ministries and sectors to create breakthrough mechanisms to facilitate investment in digital transformation and application of digital technology in enterprises, thus helping turn Việt Nam into a digital hub in Asia-Pacific. — VNS

