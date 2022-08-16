RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SOUTHBOUND RICHMOND
THE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN FOR TRAFFIC.
DRIVE CAREFULLY
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
Interstate 89 Southbound is down to one lane due to a crash in Richmond, mile markers between 78.6 and 78.8 - The left passing lane it open, the regular travel lane is shut down.
There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details on the crash are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
