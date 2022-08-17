Greenlight Distribution partners with Valiant Construction Group to add design build services for cannabis cultivators

Dennis O'Carroll, CEO of Greenlight Distribution Greenlight Distribution Valiant Construction Group logo

The new strategic partnership with Valiant Construction allows Greenlight to serve cannabis cultivators through every step of their operations.

The addition of Valiant as a strategic partner immediately multiplies growth opportunities for Greenlight, for our existing partners, and for our clients” — Dennis O'Carroll, CEO of Greenlight Distribution

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution today announced a nationwide strategic partnership with Valiant Construction Group to add design build capabilities to Greenlight’s comprehensive services for cannabis cultivators.

With the addition of Valiant Construction Group, Greenlight Distribution can now package integrated financing, design, construction, CEA equipment sales, and energy rebate services to cultivators throughout the United States.

Greenlight Distribution’s full-service solutions already include financing solutions from Suite 420 Solutions and its minority-owned subsidiary Suite 420 Access; innovative cultivation equipment from Hawthorne Gardening; and energy rebate services from Seinergy.

The new strategic partnership with Valiant Construction allows Greenlight Distribution to serve cultivators through every step of their operations.

“The addition of Valiant as a strategic partner immediately multiplies growth opportunities for Greenlight, for our existing partners, and for our clients,” said Dennis O’Carroll, CEO of Greenlight Distribution. “We diligently searched for a construction partner that fit both our vision for a growing cannabis industry and our business philosophy, and we found a perfect match with Valiant Construction Group.”

Valiant Construction Group has been setting a high standard for building and design in cannabis for over a decade. The firm provides total solutions for consulting, preconstruction planning, architectural modeling, and construction management. Valiant currently has cannabis projects underway in Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Nevada. Valiant's qualified professionals hold cutting-edge knowledge of developing cannabis facilities across a wide range of unique climates.

“I think this is an exciting day for everyone in cannabis.” said Eamonn O’Kane, co-founder and CEO of Valiant Group. "Valiant’s new partnership with Greenlight Distribution delivers a complete, comprehensive solution and total peace of mind in cultivators' operations.”

Greenlight Distribution has already changed the way cannabis cultivators get access to premium grow equipment and supplies by eliminating the retail middleman. This business model allows Greenlight to sell at prices well below its competitors and drop-ship purchases quickly. The company’s new Greenlight Cultivator Club allows licensed cultivators to create a free account and get additional insider discounts on more than 6,000 CEA products.

Suite 420 Solutions is a direct lender to the cannabis industry and provides capital and equipment financing. Suite 420 Access provides financing for minority-owned cannabis businesses.



-- ### --



About Greenlight Distribution

Greenlight Distribution is the single source for commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. As a total growth partner, Greenlight sells more than 6,000 growing products, provides personalized consultation and design services, and delivers innovative financing solutions through its partner Suite 420 Solutions. www.growwithgreenlight.com.

About Valiant Group

Valiant-America is a leader in consulting and general contracting of a wide range of domestic and international projects. Its specialized services offer beginning-to-end solutions including engineering and architecture, project management, financial consulting, and general contracting of retail, commercial & industrial agriculture, hospitality, institutional and medical facilities around the world. www.valiant-america.com

About Suite 420 Solutions

As one of the oldest direct lenders to the cannabis industry, the Colorado-based Suite 420 Solutions provides debt capital to companies across the country. Suite 420 Solutions has a full suite of debt products, including equipment financing, non-dilutive growth capital, and working capital designed to drive growth and valuation while allowing entrepreneur-owners to retain their maximum ownership and profit. www.suite420solutions.com

About Suite 420 Access

Suite 420 Access provides financing for minority-owned entrepreneurs and businesses in the cannabis industry. Suite 420 Access provides timely capital, allowing retained ownership, maximizing profits and positively impacting communities, while removing systemic barriers to the cannabis industry. www.suite420access.com