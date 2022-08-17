Genius 100 Foundation launches Gift of Sight 1,000 campaign to fund 1,000 sight-restoring surgeries

Drs. Ruit and Tabin, Founders of Himalayan Cataract Project & G100 Visionaries

Genius 100 is an active, engaged community of global leaders focused on social impact with an extraordinary track record of achieving “the impossible”

The efforts of the Genius 100 Gift of Sight campaign will restore sight and joy to so many people in need of care.” — Sarah Judd, Development Director, Himalayan Cataract Project

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) is upping its commitment to its Gift of Sight campaign with the goal of raising funds for 1,000 additional sight-restoring surgeries by World Sight Day on October 13, 2022.

The G100 Foundation started the Gift of Sight campaign in 2021 in partnership with the Himalayan Cataract Project, an INGO founded by two esteemed Genius 100 Visionaries, Dr. Sanduk Ruit and Dr. Geoff Tabin. Since then, the campaign has “gifted” well over 1,000 surgeries to people in under-resourced countries living needlessly with cataract blindness.

The impact regions for the Gift of Sight campaign are Nepal, Ghana and Ethiopia, countries where the burden of preventable and curable blindness is high, but access to even basic eye care is impaired by both geographic and economic issues. In these under-resourced regions, the result of one person losing their sight has a ripple effect within existing overburdened communities, where every member of the community plays a vital role in its survival.

The Gift of Sight 1,000 campaign will be launched across the Genius 100 Foundation’s social media channels and run until October 13, 2022.

“We are inspired by Einstein to bring together accomplished, compassionate minds to reimagine the future and improve our world” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “We have a long-standing commitment to our Visionaries, Jeff and Sanduk (Drs. Tabin and Ruit, respectively) to help them reach as many people as possible – and we must keep raising the bar. We, as an organization and as individuals, are connected by our unrelenting desire to make the world a better place and our collective ability to do so.”

“Himalayan Cataract Project is grateful for the compassion of the G100 community toward the needlessly blind people we serve," states Sarah Judd, Development Director, Himalayan Cataract Project. "Thanks to our shared vision of a world in which no person is needlessly blind, every surgery funded through the G100 Gift of Sight campaign means a child returning to school, a farmer returning to his field to support his family, a mother seeing the faces of her children after years of living in darkness. The efforts of this campaign will restore sight and joy to so many people in need of care.”

For more information about the Genius 100 Gift of Sight 1,000 campaign go to www.genius100visions.com or to donate directly go to https://www.genius100visions.com/donations/himalayan-cataract-project/



About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is a Registered Charity in Canada and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, with an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Genius 100 Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community - to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, we are able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together, we can make the impossible possible.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

The Genius 100 Visionaries and Community

The Genius 100 Visionaries are group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to including 16 Nobel Laureates, it is comprised of Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, an Oscar winners, global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members it is incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are Paul Allen, The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thich Nhat Hanh, and Sir Ken Robinson – and Nobel Prize Laurates Harold Kroto and Shimon Peres.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US.

To learn more, please go to www.genius100visions.com