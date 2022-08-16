nCloud Integrators, Leading Gainsight Implementation and Strategic CS Services Partner, Reaches 500 Customer Projects
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a certified Gainsight partner and leading Customer Success (CS) strategy consulting firm, announced today that 350 companies have used nCloud’s services on more than 500 Gainsight implementations, CS strategic initiatives and ongoing CS process improvement projects since its founding four years ago.
nCloud’s customers range from Fortune 100 companies to Small- to Mid-Market Enterprises, all who require the need to improve their Customer Success processes.
“Our partnership with nCloud Integrators continues to strengthen over time,” states Nick Mehta, Gainsight CEO. “This significant milestone of 500 delivered projects shows that nCloud has the people, methodologies and know-how to deliver best-in-class services that allow our customers to quickly go live with Gainsight and begin seeing value.”
nCloud’s experts assist customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. Its proven Gainsight Accelerate Methodology takes customers through strategic discovery sessions, solution build workshops and education, and go-live within a matter of weeks. After implementation, nCloud offers ongoing Gainsight Expert Services to help clients stay on track with Customer Success initiatives.
Founded in 2018, nCloud founders Brian Hodges and Chris Darius reflect on the past four years from 0 to 500 customer projects.
“The expansion of the SaaS market has driven organizations to focus on customer retention and this has resulted in the remarkable growth of the Customer Success market and Gainsight’s leading platform,” states Brian Hodges, nCloud Integrators’ President and Co-Founder. "We have learned a tremendous amount from our 500 delivered projects and have enhanced our delivery methodology every step of the way.”
nCloud’s Accelerate Methodology for Gainsight was designed as a combined strategy, enablement and implementation program.
“It's an exciting time in an industry that is experiencing significant growth, and there is nothing more satisfying than receiving notes from our customers thanking nCloud for a fantastic experience,” states Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder Chris Darius. “It gives us confidence that we are on the right track and offer solutions that bring value to our customers.”
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
