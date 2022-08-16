MDC invites persons with disabilities to learn how to fish Sept. 10 in Forest Park

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants everyone to discover the fun of fishing. To give people of all physical abilities a chance to give angling a try, MDC will host two Catchin’ Some Fun – Fishing for People who have Disabilities programs Saturday, Sept. 10 in Forest Park. The morning session will run from 10-11:30 a.m., and the afternoon session will be 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

This program will be catch-and-release, wheelchair-accessible, and designed specifically for both children and adults who have disabilities. The event is open to persons ages 7 and up with physical and developmental disabilities of all types.

As the weather cools and leaves change color, autumn can be an especially pleasant time to go fishing. Participants will learn how to bait a hook, cast a line, catch, and remove fish from a hook with guidance from MDC staff. All fishing will take place at an MDC-stocked Forest Park fish hatchery lakes reserved exclusively for this special program. All equipment and bait will be provided, as well as some adaptive fishing poles.

The program is free, and no fishing licenses are required for participants as a special use group permit has been obtained for this event. Participants are asked to provide any specialized support and assistance they would need for normal daily activities.

Participants are welcome to come before or stay after the fishing event and bring snacks or lunch for a picnic by the lake.

The Fishing for People with Disabilities programs are offered in cooperation between MDC and the Recreation Council of Greater St Louis. Advanced registration is required through the Recreation Council by email at SFleming@recreationcouncil.org, or calling 314-726-6044. Program participants should also provide an email address to receive directions to the lakes and a working cell phone number in case of cancellation due to weather.