Revive Webinar Helps Listing Agents “Bring Sexy Back” with Presale Renovation Webinar on August 25

IRVINE, Calif. — August 17, 2022 — "Bringing Sexy Back: How to Transform Your Listings Today" is a free webinar for real estate agents hosted by Revive Real Estate on Thursday, August 25 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time, 4:00 pm Eastern Time.

“The days of a hands-off, zero DOM market are over,” said Jessica Morrow, Revive Head of Operations, who will host the webinar, adding, “It’s time to get back to what agents do best: getting listings noticed by the right buyers.”

Morrow notes that with housing inventory increasing, home upgrades are a must to make sure listings meet buyer demand for move-in-ready homes.

“Presale renovations are no longer an option if an agent wants to make their property listing stand out – and get the highest price possible for their seller,” she added.

The Revive webinar will explain how agents can win more listings by offering something their competitors are not.

The “Bringing Sexy Back” webinar will explore:

• An in-depth look at the costs of common home upgrades and the value that can be recouped

• Why curb appeal is essential for marketing a property and attracting buyers

• Revive's unique and streamlined approach to presale home renovations

Every real estate agent webinar attendee that actively engages during the Q&A will automatically be entered for a $200 Amazon gift card giveaway.

Registration is free and easy at this link bit.ly/webinar-revive.

About Revive

Revive’s mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive’s network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.