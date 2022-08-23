AllNWon.net Acquired to Position Marketing Automation Firm with Leading Products and Services
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing automation company LeadsNtel Systems has acquired the domain AllNWon.net to position its industry-leading products and services, integrated with a graphic design suite compatible with all the major page builders and funnel builders. The aim of "being all-N-won," as LeadsNtel calls it, is to fulfill "what ifs?" of business processes that most entrepreneurs believe to be impossible, and find new growth-impeding obstacles to virtually eliminate.
AllNWon will promote LeadsNtel's suite of bespoke automation services. These include customer followup, simplification of complicated multi-step application processes, sales agent assignment, scheduling, SMS marketing, loyalty programs, review requests, and reputation management -- and now, consulting services for marketing graphic design, for which they have partnered with a new, industry-leading graphic design platform.
The platform is an alternative to Canva, Stencil by Namecheap, and Photoshop. It eliminates the learning curve and cost associated with conventional graphic design tools, while expanding upon Canva and Stencil's drag-and-drop user interfaces with a wider library of graphics & templates -- and the ability to customize and re-color virtually any element of a stock vector graphic.
The drag-and-drop interface can produce landing pages, product artwork, social media graphics, logos, and just about any marketing material a business needs. In addition, it has direct integrations with major website platforms including WordPress, and funnel builders including ClickFunnels, GrooveFunnels, LeadPages, and more.
AllNWon aims to launch a content series about the benefits of integrating a design app with marketing automation tools, so that not only does a company's existing staff allow automation to cost-effectively perform the admin tasks of a new employee; their existing staff can quickly and economically create and schedule marketing graphics for their digital and physical marketing materials. In addition, digital marketing agencies and web developers can use the software to design website and landing page mockups, planning high-converting campaigns with greater ease.
"We are at the start of an age of automation," says a spokesperson for AllNWon.net, "and businesses who jump in while the niche is fresh will be able to easily and cost-effectively leverage marketing technology that is otherwise only accessible to the biggest conglomerates."
All-N-Won can be reached at allnwon.net, which will be releasing information, updates and developments on the new marketing strategy.
