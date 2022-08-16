Maine DOE Hosts Early Elementary Educators for Summer Instructional Program Training

Over a four day period from August 1-4, the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Early Learning Team, in collaboration with seven Maine teacher leaders and a consultant from the Boston Public Schools, hosted over 130 Maine educators in two day trainings on the Maine DOE’s interdisciplinary instructional programs: Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME. During the trainings, teachers learned about and explored the program components through hands-on simulations and interactive activities.

1st Grade for ME pilot teachers explore studio components 1st Grade for ME pilot teachers create science journals 1st Grade for ME pilot teachers explore studio components

Over the past 5 years, the Maine DOE has worked with a consultant from the Boston Public Schools and Maine educators to pilot Boston’s Focus Curriculum–an interdisciplinary, developmentally appropriate, whole child focused instructional program. The pilot process has enabled the Maine DOE to align the programs with Maine’s Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS) and Learning Results and to make enhancements to the programs that support Maine’s context. Pre-K for ME and K for ME are open-source and available on the Maine DOE’s website. 1st Grade for ME is being piloted in 5 schools during the 2022-23 school year during which time 14 first grade teachers will be implementing the program and providing feedback to guide adaptions. Additionally, 2 Maine educators are writing the science portions of 1st Grade for ME. 1st Grade for ME should be available as an open-source resource in August of 2023.

K for ME training participants experience the story telling/story acting component of K for ME Boston Public Schools consultant, Melissa Luc, working with Kindergarten teachers

For more information about Pre-K for ME, K for ME, and/or 1st Grade for ME, please reach out to Nicole Madore, Early Childhood Specialist (Nicole.Madore@maine.gov) or Lee Anne Larsen, Director of Early Learning (leeann.larsen@maine.gov).

Maine DOE Consultants and Teacher Leaders at the Pre-K for ME training