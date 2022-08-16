Submit Release
CBP Officers Clean Up Dirty Laundry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl concealed within a basket of laundry.

​ Laundry basket used to smuggle drugs. ​

“Money laundering is nothing new however finding drugs in a basket of laundry is out of the ordinary,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “A seizure like this serves as a reminder that smugglers will use any and means available in their attempts to introduce contraband into the United States.”

On August 13, CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old female U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer referred the individual for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection (x-ray). The secondary search led CBP officers to locate multiple bundles inside of a basket of laundry containing a total of 4.27 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.71 pounds of fentanyl.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

