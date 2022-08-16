AUTHOR LUISA PLANCHER AGREES WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP IN MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN IN HER BOOK: The Strength of the Nation
EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a nation great is a question that many people ask but never quite get to the bottom of the answer.
From Luisa Plancher’s perspective described in her book, "The Strength of the Nation," there is one answer that is oftentimes not mentioned or considered in the conversation. And that answer is “GOD”.
"The Strength of the Nation," published in 2017, started as only a paragraph in Luisa Plancher’s unpublished book entitled The Angel of the Lord, written in the ’80s. Then, when President Donald Trump appeared on the political scene in 2016, indicating that he wanted to “Make America Great and Strong Again”, Luisa realized that she had written about this subject in her unpublished book, The Angel of the Lord. Therefore, she decided to expand her views and make a new book with the same title: “The Strength of the Nation”.
Aaron, a reader, left a review of the book on Amazon saying, “I like how well-balanced each topic is covered, and how dedicated the author was in her research. Plancher is well-informed in both American and world history. This is displayed by how conversant she is with topical issues and how she discusses in-depth pertinent matters.”
Luisa Plancher is an Italian School Teacher who moved to the United States after marrying an American citizen.
Her American career consists of a degree in Political Science and a hefty amount of years in social work.
"The Strength of the Nation" is her testimony of how far America, as a country, has developed since 1776, and how the history of this great country should be upheld, especially in schools. It is a reminder that strengthening a nation is possible when we prioritize our motivations and objectives.
Read more about Luisa Plancher's "The Strength Of The Nation" by purchasing her book on Amazon and looking at her page on YouTube.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings are set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
