Read more about GBI Investigates Alleged Misconduct by West Point Police Department Officer

West Point, GA (August 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating alleged misconduct by a West Point Police Department officer. The West Point Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the West Point Police Department was at 405 Hill Lane, West Point, Troup County, GA to execute a search warrant and arrest warrants for Justin Vance Hines, age 17, of West Point, GA. The arrest warrants were for Obstruction, Theft by Receiving, and Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On August 8, 2022, the homeowner filed a complaint with the West Point Police Department about an officer using racial slurs. The homeowner reported that while reviewing her security camera video and listening to the audio, she hears an officer use a racial slur, followed by him taking the Ring camera from the porch of the home and throwing it in the bushes.

The GBI has received a copy of several videos from the incident location showing officers attempt to contact someone at the home for a lengthy period by knocking on the door and announcing their presence over a Public Address (PA) speaker. After no one came to the door, the decision was made to not make entry and to leave the home. Before leaving, a West Point Police officer took the Ring camera from the front porch of the home and tossed it across the yard into bushes. After tossing the Ring camera, an officer can be heard telling another officer something; however, the audio is unintelligible.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regional investigative office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.