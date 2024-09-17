Warner Robins, GA (September 17, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Ray Dexter Ewings, age 30, of Warner Robins, GA, with Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath of Office. On Friday July 19, 2024, the Warner Robins Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct by a Warner Robins Police Officer.

On July 18, 2024, a complaint was filed with the Warner Robins Police Department alleging that Ewings touched a person inappropriately in a sexual manner while on-duty and acting in his official capacity as a WRPD officer. On Friday, September 13, 2024, agents secured arrest warrants for Ewings. Ewings was terminated July30, 2024 from the Warner Robins Police Department based on a WRPD internal affairs investigation.

Ewings was booked into the Houston Count Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.