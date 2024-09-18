Cedartown, GA (September 18, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Former Haralson County Deputy Thomas Roberts, age 30, of Cedartown, GA, with Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, and Incest.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to investigate an allegation of child molestation that occurred in Cedartown.

Haralson County Deputies brought Roberts to Polk County where he was booked into the Polk County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The file will be given to the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.