Decatur, GA (September 17, 2024) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is renewing its call for information in an unsolved murder investigation in Douglas County. This week marks 15 years since Maryanne Humphrey’s tragic death. Today, the GBI is releasing never-before-seen sketches, an original sketch and age-progressed sketches of the suspect believed to have killed her.



On September 21, 2009, a man attempted to rob the Circle K in Douglasville, where Maryanne was working. During the attempted robbery, Maryanne fought back, and the suspect shot and killed her. Despite an exhaustive investigation, the case went cold after investigators pursued all leads.



In collaboration with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the GBI has released the original sketch and a new sketch of the suspect, drawn by a GBI forensic artist. The newsketch has been created using surveillance footage from the incident and has been age-progressed to reflect what the suspect may look like today.

“No matter how many years have passed, the GBI will continue to fight for justice for the tragic death of Maryanne Humphrey,” said Investigative Division Director Cynthia Adkins. “Georgia citizens deserve to live and work without fear of violent criminals. Ms. Humphrey’s life was stolen from her, and our agents remain committed to finding answers and holding her killer accountable for this vicious and senseless act of violence.”

“We are grateful for the time and attention committed to solving the tragic murder of Maryanne Humphrey,” said Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine. “We know that this case can be solved, and we are asking for our community to help us in finally bringing justice for Maryanne.”

“Sheriff Tim Pounds and the Douglas County Sheriff's office are committed to using whatever resources are at our disposal, in order to bring closure to Mrs. Humphrey's family and bring her killer to justice,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jon Mauney.



The GBI urges anyone who may recognize the man in the sketch or has any information regarding the case to come forward. Tips can be submitted by contacting the GBI at 678-382-7292 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-920-7139. Anonymous tips are also welcomed and can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



The GBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to seeking justice for Maryanne Humphrey and her family and will continue to pursue this investigation until the person responsible is brought to justice.

Statement from Maryanne Humphrey’s Granddaughter:

Hello everyone,



My name is Kailyn and I’m the Granddaughter of the victim whose life was tragically taken from us on September 21, 2009, which in four days will make 15 years. The name of that victim goes by Maryanne Humphreys, but I know her as Nana.



For 15 years I have always wondered “why” as years passed by and the case grew colder and colder. Why did that happen to my grandmother? What motivated the person to make that decision and take the life of someone so pure hearted?



I’ve come to the understanding within myself that I may never know the answers to those questions even if the person is found and brought to justice. Although that may be an understanding, with the new testing procedures and evidence that has been collected as of late, we are in higher hopes that we may release the grip of the closure we’ve desperately wanted since the tragic incident we replay in our minds too often than wanted.



From the bottom up I want to send my greatest appreciation for the effort brought by all departments involved including forensics in closing out the horrific chapter of our lives, your tireless work and dedication to the advancement of finding new testing procedures and implementing them in cases like now will set a lot of minds present and future at ease in bringing justice and closure to other tragic situations.