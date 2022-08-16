2022 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622
STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 5-14, 2022, have been tallied.
Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2022 Rally are as follows:
Friday, Aug. 5: 56,855 entering
- Up 11.4% from the previous five-year average
Saturday, Aug. 6: 62,199 entering
- Up 5% from the previous five-year average
Sunday, Aug. 7: 60,672 entering
- Up 6.8% from the previous five-year average
Monday, Aug. 8: 62,050 entering
- Up 3.3% from the previous five-year average
Tuesday, Aug. 9: 58,610 entering
- Up 1.6% from the previous five-year average
Wednesday, Aug. 10: 54,599 entering
- Down 1.9% from the previous five-year average
Thursday, Aug. 11: 45,356 entering
- Down 11.7% from the previous five-year average
Friday, Aug. 12: 44,246 entering
- Down 1.3% from the previous five-year average
Saturday, Aug. 13: 32,917 entering
- Down 6.3% from the previous five-year average
Sunday, Aug. 14: 20,331 entering
- Down 2.1% from the previous five-year average
2022 - 10 Day Total: 497,835 Vehicles
- Up 1.1% from the previous five-year average
Previous 5-Year Average: 492,535 Vehicles
Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 22, 2022.
