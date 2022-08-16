2022 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 5-14, 2022, have been tallied.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2022 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 5: 56,855 entering

Up 11.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 6: 62,199 entering

Up 5% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 7: 60,672 entering

Up 6.8% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 8: 62,050 entering

Up 3.3% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 9: 58,610 entering

Up 1.6% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 10: 54,599 entering

Down 1.9% from the previous five-year average

Thursday, Aug. 11: 45,356 entering

Down 11.7% from the previous five-year average

Friday, Aug. 12: 44,246 entering

Down 1.3% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 13: 32,917 entering

Down 6.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 14: 20,331 entering

Down 2.1% from the previous five-year average

2022 - 10 Day Total: 497,835 Vehicles

Up 1.1% from the previous five-year average

Previous 5-Year Average: 492,535 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 22, 2022.

