Business Consulting Firm Acquires ModernBDHardware.com to Launch New Barn Door Hardware Store
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sliding doors are an elegant and efficient way to divide space, but finding the right hardware can be a challenge. That's where Modern Barn Door Hardware comes in.
A national business consulting firm has acquired the domain ModernBDHardware.com and will develop it into an online store that will fill a crucial gap in the world of sliding door solutions. The store will offer a wide selection of barn door hardware, from traditional to modern styles, and will provide expert guidance to help customers choose the right hardware for their projects.
Modern Barn Door Hardware will retail products from major players in the space of sliding doors and hardware, such as Leatherneck, Assa Abloy, MWE and Krownlab. They will have an emphasis on products of every price point built in North America and Europe, catering to everything from conventional to high-end design applications.
Modern Barn Door Hardware's team will include personnel with experience in architectural development, planning and construction. One of their most unusual assets, however, is a wealth of online marketing experience. "Many of the highest-end products are difficult to specify because of their complexity," says a ModernBDHardware.com spokesperson, "but at the end of the day, every single option is an adjustable parameter, and we will make efforts to allow customers to choose every available option of complex products, add them to cart and purchase them, while providing the friendly human customer service that is much in-demand by professional designers."
As certain decades-old companies have exited the industry in recent years, Modern Barn Door Hardware sees ease of customization as a crucial need in the market to fulfill, respecting tradition while making design solutions easier to access and fulfuill. The company will leverage its past experience working with other retailers to achieve this outcome.
Additional services will also include connecting consumers with the right sources to locate and order door slabs. Certain retailers have opted out of offering them directly, as they are heavier, more cumbersome and costlier to ship, with greater risk of freight damage. However, Modern Barn Door Hardware believes that no step of the door construction should be left out from start to finish, and if consumers don't get the help they need, the process would be more difficult; hence, along with the complete product configuration, a door vendor locator app is on the table.
More news will develop as Modern Barn Door Hardware prepares for its grand opening and begins to make its products purchasable online. Customers can browse modernbdhardware.com to view a preliminary product lineup and inquire about specifications.
