Driver And Vehicle Sought In Wicomico Co. Fatal Hit And Run

August 16, 2022

(Salisbury, MD) – Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early this morning in Wicomico County.

The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29, of Lewes, Delaware. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Lin was operating an Apollo motorized scooter at the time of the incident.

The preliminary investigation reveals Lin was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Rt. 13 from a center median cross-over near Oliphant Street in Salisbury. Investigators believe he traveled into lane number three where he was struck by a commercial vehicle in a bobtail configuration. The bobtail was not pulling a trailer.

Video surveillance obtained of the crash shows the incident occurred at 3:41 a.m. The truck appeared to be traveling northbound in lane three. Video of the truck identifies it as a blue truck with a sleeper berth with a white stripe down the side. A photograph taken from video surveillance is provided below.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the scene along with deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Salisbury City Police Department. The Office of the State’s Attorney in Wicomico County also responded to the scene. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures and detours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the owner or operator of the commercial vehicle is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

The investigation continues..

###

