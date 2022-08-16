'American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective' FabTV Exclusive with Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen, FabTV , American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective

Michael Madsen details who he chose for his documentary with Fernando Escovar of FabTV

American Badass, fabtv, Michael Madsen, premiere , exclusive

American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective premiere night with Michael Madsen

Michael Madsen, Fernando Escovar , fabtv

Michael Madsen interviewed by Fernando Escovar of FabTV.com

A true examination of Madsen’s life and career.”
— Fernando Escovar
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXCLUSIVE interview with Michael Madsen about 'American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective' — The First Glimpse of New Soul-Baring Documentary!

Directed by Dominique Milano, American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective is exactly what the title promises. Through interviews with several colleagues and family members and many stories told directly from the man himself, the documentary is an examination of Madsen’s life and career. Structurally, it is more associative than linear, going back and forth between a troubled youth and his breaking into the acting world.

Of course, the interviews with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, Daryl Hannah, Madsen, Ron Perlman, Robert Forster, and Chuck Zito, among many others, are interspersed with clips from various movies, both starring Madsen and those that inspired him. In addition, old family photos and reenactments are woven throughout the tales of him growing up, be it from his sisters Virginia and Cheryl, or from the writer/actor himself. #michaelmadsen #fabtv

About FabTV.com

FabTV is your destination for entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.
New Videos

Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Michael Madsen details who he chose for his documentary with Fernando Escovar of FabTV

You just read:

'American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective' FabTV Exclusive with Michael Madsen

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
Company/Organization
FabTV
PO Box 2381
Toluca Lake, California, 91610
United States
+1 8187267269
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
'American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective' FabTV Exclusive with Michael Madsen
FabTV covers the premiere of the widely anticipated animated film “Luck” on Apple TV+
The cast of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series celebrated the show's season 3
View All Stories From This Author