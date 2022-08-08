FabTV covers the premiere of the widely anticipated animated film “Luck” on Apple TV+
Eva Noblezada, Adelynn Spoon, John Ratzenberger, Colin O'Donoghue attends Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere
Skydance's first feature film with John Lasseter head of the animation. "Luck" makes life more interesting and the concept of place called "Luck", is unique & fun to watch, a great family adventure!
On Saturday, July 30, Apple Original Films celebrated the global premiere of the widely anticipated animated film “Luck” at The Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. Talent on the red carpet included stars Eva Noblezada, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, Adelynn Spoon, director Peggy Holmes, writer Kiel Murray, producers David Eisenmann, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and many more covered by FabTV.com
“Luck” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5th, 2022.
About “Luck”
From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.
About Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of AppleTV+ for free.*
Colin O'Donoghue attends Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere