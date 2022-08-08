Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo at the HSMTMTS Season 3 Premiere : Olivia Rodrigo , JoJo Siwa, Disney+ "High School Musical , The Musical , The Series" Season 3 premiere Zombies 3 star Meg Donnelly, who has a guest-starring role in season 3

The funnest red carpet for season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ' HSMTMTS' Everyone just really cares and misses each other!” — Fernando Escovar

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cast of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series celebrated the show's season 3 premiere on July 27. See all the interviews at FabTV.com from the star-studded red carpet event, including Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's reunion and OG Wildcats Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman's sweet interaction. #fabtvThe season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was a night to remember! While walking the red carpet, the show's stars Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Olivia Rodrigo and Meg Connelly stooped by FabTV and spoke with Dean McCarthy of FabTV.High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu makes a special cameo on the show's third season, and he had the support of one of his original costars at the premiere! OG Wildcats Bleu and Monique Coleman, who played love interests in the original movie franchise, shared a cute moment as they hugged each other on the red carpet.Ahead of the new season, Bleu told Dean McCarthy of FabTV that returning to the iconic HSM franchise was an emotional roller coaster."When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me," he said. "It hit me like a ton of bricks where I'm seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they're carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn't expecting it."About FabTV.comFabTV is your destination for entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.#megdonnelly #highschoolmusicalthemusicaltheseries #zombies3 #fabtv #LiamaniSegura #MattCornett #JoshuaBassett #sofiawylie #disney

