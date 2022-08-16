The Pipeline Group Makes the Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Second Consecutive Year
For the 2nd Time, The Pipeline Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1083 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 601 Percent
TPG doesn’t just provide SDRs a service. We are committed to driving 3x ROI for every customer every time. It's this mindset that continues to drive the innovation and the culture of the company.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that The Pipeline Group is No. 1083 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Ken Jisser, CEO, The Pipeline Group
As Ken Jisser the CEO of The Pipeline Group states "The Pipeline Group doesn’t just provide SDRs a service. We focus on business transformation initiatives that take businesses with underperforming, on-premise, internal SDRs using antiquated tools and we convert them to virtual, outsourced xDRs equipped with our unique sales technology stack and proven best practices with data, systems, and process. We are committed to driving 3x ROI for every customer every time. It's this mindset that continues to drive the innovation and the culture of the company."
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“To be among the top .07% in consecutive years puts us in very rare air and is a testament to the hard work and value we provide to our customers. We want to thank our amazing customers, partners, and team. Without them, none of this would be possible.
And a huge thank you to the families and friends that support our global team. Without them, these accomplishments would be meaningless.
When we started in a garage 5 years ago with $250 in the business account we had no idea our company would become a 300+ person global organization with team members in 43 states and 8 different countries. We did this with no funding, no debt, and a ton of passion for solving the complex problem of building predictable and profitable pipeline.” Ken Jisser, CEO, The Pipeline Group, Inc.
The Pipeline Group is a technology-enabled services company. We provide highly trained SDRs as a Service combined with a proprietary technology stack, SDR management and operations, data services, and content to enable 10x more activity and 4x the results of a typical SDR.
