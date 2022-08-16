Tuesday, August 16
Crews begin removing oil, fuel from sunken boat near San Juan Island
Commercial divers and salvage teams on Monday began removing remaining diesel and other potential pollutants on the Aleutian Isle, a 49-foot vessel that sunk Saturday west of San Juan Island. Crews will get to the vessel, which is in 100 feet of water, using two decompression chambers, according to Petty Officer Michael Clark of the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest. A safety zone of 1,000 yards around the sunken vessel west of Sunset Point was put in place Monday as well as specialized marine mammal-deterrence teams staged in Snug Harbor by the Washington Department of Fish and Game, according to the Coast Guard. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (U.S. Coast Guard)
Infrastructure money to almost double zero-emission buses on road
The infrastructure law is set to almost double the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year’s funding, the Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The agency said it has awarded $1.6 billion through a pair of programs to transit operators across the country. The money will be used to purchase about 1,800 buses — including 1,100 that aren’t dependent on fossil fuels — and to construct maintenance and charging facilities while training workers. The funding is one of the most direct ways the $1 trillion infrastructure package promises to cut carbon emissions from transportation, the nation’s biggest source of greenhouse gases. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Bill O’Leary)
With student loan decision expected soon, US wipes out debt for 208,000 borrowers
Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The action will cancel $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 borrowers, the Education Department said. The debt is being forgiven using a federal rule known as borrower defense, which is meant to protect students from colleges that make false advertising claims or otherwise commit fraud. Continue reading at The Associated Press.
