WVDOH Crews Working Through "Mud Soup" and Rockfalls to Repair Flood Damaged Roads

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help flood damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on August 15, 2022, declared a State of Emergency by Governor Jim Justice for Fayette and Kanawha Counties. "Our crews in the Cannelton Hollow Road area in Smithers are working to get access for people, and to get to areas where repairs are needed," said Jim Moore, P.E., District 9 Engineer. "What they're running into is a soupy material. The area is so saturated that, as they're clearing away the debris, it's like working through mud soup."

