Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Value is Expected USD 2057 Mn by 2029 ; Says Data Bridge Market Research

Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market

The unparalleled throughput, speed, and scalability of next-generation sequencing technology enable in-depth examination of biological systems by researchers. The complexity of genomic research necessitates a deeper level of comprehension than what is provided by conventional DNA sequencing techniques. In order to meet these demands, next-generation sequencing has emerged as a standard research technique.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the next generation sequencing data analysis market which was USD 648.76 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2057.51 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Scope

Product:

Services

NGS Commercial Software

Platform OS/UI

Analytical Software

QC/Pre-processing Tools

Alignment Tools and Software

DNA Seq Alignment

RNA Seq Alignment

Protein Seq Alignment

Others

Workflow:

Primary

Secondary

Read Mapping

Variant Alignment and Variant Calling

Tertiary

Variant Annotation

Application Specific

Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panel

Exome

RNA Seq

Whole Genome

Chip Seq

Others

Mode:

In-house

Outsourced

End-user:

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma and Biotech Entities

Other Users



Some of the major players operating in the next generation sequencing data analysis market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Pierian (India)

Precigen (Germany)

Partek Incorporated (U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

PacBio (U.S.)

DNASTAR (U.S.)

Congenica Ltd. (U.K.)

Fabric Genomics, Inc. (U.S)

Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in use of clinical diagnosis

The development of NGS technologies and their growing use in clinical diagnosis, genomic research, and personalised medicine for a number of diseases are boosting the need for accurate and quick sequencing interpretation tools and algorithms that can speed up data analysis. Additionally, because of the large output of genetic data and corresponding decline in sequencing costs, the size of sequencing projects is anticipated to increase. Due to this, there is now a higher need for complex bioinformatics pipelines with cutting-edge, effective solutions.

Rise in demand of NGS research projects

The presence of some of the established market participants in the market, North america is the area with the largest market for NGS data analysis. Additionally, the market for NGS data analysis in this area is expanding as a result of the rise in NGS research projects carried out in Canadian universities.

Rise in research and development (R&D) opportunities

Study of both epigenomic and genomic patterns related to numerous biological processes has been made possible by next-generation sequencing (NGS). However, problems with information management, access, and storage are anticipated to offer the market considerable R&D opportunities, hence promoting market expansion.

Opportunities

Data handling constraints, which require evaluating a sizable amount of high-throughput sequence data, are being successfully addressed by the ongoing improvements in cloud computing and data integration solutions. In the near future, it is projected that technological developments in bioinformatics will open up attractive opportunities for this industry, driving the expansion of the global NGS data analysis market.

Restraints/Challenges

High cost

The infrastructural cost for the development of algorithms and software is expected to limit the market’s growth to some extent. Moreover, time-consuming nature of NGS data analysis is also hampering the market’s growth.

Less number of skilled personnel

Less number of skilled personnel will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the next generation sequencing data analysis market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Regional Analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market:

The global Next Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

