Jumo Health Celebrates Ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumo Health, a global provider of age appropriate, culturally sensitive medical education resources, today announced it is among the fastest growing private companies as reported by Inc. Magazine in its prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Of the tens of thousands of companies who apply, only a fraction make the list.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, these companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“Our growth, and this recognition by Inc., is a testament to our employees and their commitment to our purpose and collective work ethic,” shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health. “It’s such an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list among such a diverse group of innovative companies spanning all market segments. Especially during this critical time, we are honored to represent the health care industry and all the patients and caregivers that rely on our resources to make informed decisions,” continued Aniskovich.

Jumo Health has experienced exponential growth in recent years, primarily through its global clinical trial solutions. The company was founded to provide disease education for children and their families using comic books. In 2019, Jumo Health identified a need to address health literacy and serve traditionally underrepresented communities as they consider participating in a clinical trial. Through customized multimedia resources created by age cohort and versions specific to various cultures, Jumo Health’s suite of solutions informs patients in a way that leads to accelerated enrollment and longer retention. Jumo Health serves an expansive customer base including the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we’re always expanding! Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com.

More about the Inc. 5000

