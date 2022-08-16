Communication Exercises for Couples Guide Released

Couple Therapy

Couple Therapy

Couple talking on swingset

Couple talking on swingset

Couple talking

Couple talking

If schools taught how to have conversations within the context of close relationships, fewer couples would need relationship counseling.”
— Yvonne Judge, Marriage and Family Therapist

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis released a guide to communication exercises for couples. This guide is intended to allow couples to do communication exercises by themselves at home. It also lets them know when they need to see a professional.

The guide contains several types of couple communication exercises. It includes both speaking and listening exercises, as well as exercises that are conversations for the couple to have. It also includes exercises to help couples identify body language and keep control of their emotions during an argument.

The guide helps couples to understand the importance of doing communication exercises with their partner and how often these should take place.

The author of this guide, Marriage and Family Therapist Yvonne Judge was quoted as saying, "Couple communication issues is one of the most frequent issues I see in couple therapy. Schools put a focus on written communication and neglect verbal and nonverbal conversations. If schools taught how to have conversations within the context of close relationships, fewer couples would need relationship counseling."

Ms. Judge owns her own private practice in Columbus, Ohio. The practice puts an emphasis on couple and family relationships, but also sees individuals for issues such as trauma, anxiety and personality disorders.

Yvonne Judge
Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis
+1 614-245-5119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Communication Exercises for Couples Guide Released

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yvonne Judge
Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis
+1 614-245-5119
Company/Organization
Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis
4100 Horizons Drive
Columbus, Ohio, 43220
United States
+1 614-245-5119
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Yvonne Judge is a Marriage and Family Therapist licensed in the State of Ohio. She is also a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. Yvonne currently holds a masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and is working on her PhD in the same field. She specializes in relationship therapy and trauma therapy.

Yvonne's Bio

More From This Author
Communication Exercises for Couples Guide Released
Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis offers Family Therapy in Columbus, Ohio
Intensive Couple Therapy Now Offered At Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis
View All Stories From This Author