Morae Announces Strategic Partnership with Intelligent Voice for eDiscovery and Compliance Analytics
Offered by Morae as an integrated solution with RelativityOne and Relativity Server
Morae is the longest running RelativityOne partner in the world, with a strong track record in audio discovery, and we couldn’t be happier to announce our partnership together”HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, and Intelligent Voice Limited, a provider of secure speech and natural language processing eDiscovery solutions for regulated and privacy-sensitive organizations, have announced a global strategic partnership to bring data analytics from Intelligent Voice to Morae clients. Offered by Morae as an integrated solution with RelativityOne and Relativity Server, Intelligent Voice enables corporate legal and compliance departments to address their eDiscovery obligations for analysis and production of unstructured audio and video content.
— Ben Shellie, CEO at Intelligent Voice
Intelligent Voice supports all phases of the discovery process, from initial ingestion and transcription, search analytics and active learning, through to redactions and productions of both media and text. Customized workflows in Relativity add process flexibility for any size or complexity of litigation, including unique workflows for data subject access requests (“DSAR”), cyber breach incident responses, customer complaint management, and other law department use cases. Proven interoperability with Relativity’s Active Learning and Conceptual Analytics minimizes volume, cycle time and cost, with a single platform that also enhances enterprise level matter intelligence to facilitate more informed decision making.
Intelligent Voice’s high performance computing approach, including powerfully efficient multilingual speech processing and intelligent culling technologies, reinforces Morae’s Greener Litigation Pledge to reduce the environmental impact of dispute resolution and minimize the company’s carbon footprint, while still improving the speed and reducing the cost of information and discovery management.
“Morae is the longest running RelativityOne partner in the world, with a strong track record in audio discovery, and we couldn’t be happier to announce our partnership together,” said Ben Shellie, CEO at Intelligent Voice. “Because Morae is a RelativityOne Partner of Record and Relativity Data Migration partner, clients can benefit from the extensive combined audio discovery expertise of Morae and Intelligent Voice, even if the client’s data is currently hosted by another provider, whether in Relativity or an alternative review platform.”
“Over the past two years because of the global pandemic we have seen substantial changes in how both law firms and corporate clients are conducting their regular business operations. There is no doubt that more services are being delivered via remote operating models and in turn are increasing the utilization of chat and audio communications platforms for both internal and external communications and collaboration. As such, it is more important than ever for eDiscovery providers to be prepared for an increase in the collection, review, and analysis of chat and audio data,” said JB Costilow, Managing Director at Morae.
Costilow added, “We are pleased to partner with Intelligent Voice for audio analytics. Intelligent Voice's seamless integration with RelativityOne and Relativity Server combined with Morae's expertise in building and applying AI-driven audio solutions for litigations and investigations make Intelligent Voice a great choice for us.”
“Morae has long been respected across the legal industry for handling some of the largest, most complex cases in the world. This is where the expertise of the Morae team really sets us apart in the market. We’re excited to add Intelligent Voice to our line up,” said Brian Flack, Senior Managing Director at Morae.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted worldwide by leading law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives for the delivery of digital and business transformation solutions. Founded in 2015 by pioneers in the legal operations field, our vision is to execute legal + business strategies, resulting in lasting change, value and protection. Morae’s clients regularly refer us to their peers, our people stay with us, and our services keep clients ahead of what’s next. Morae offers the right people and technology needed by legal professionals across globe, from our offices on four continents. Learn more at www.moraeglobal.com.
About Intelligent Voice Limited
Intelligent Voice Limited provides secure speech and NLP solutions to regulated and privacy-sensitive industries. Pioneers in GPU-processing of speech, Intelligent Voice (“IV”) takes audio, video and text in up to 25 languages and dialects and rapidly transforms it using transcription, NLP and biometric techniques into a structured, normalized format capable of further processing and indexing. IV’s LexiQal module adds in state-of-the-art AI and NLP techniques to define deeper insights, surfacing sentiment, deception and other key markers to help with sales enablement, fraud and other behavioral use cases. For more information visit www.intelligentvoice.com.
PR Inquiries:
Eric Feistel
Director, Marketing at Morae
+1 713 364 6190
press@moraeglobal.com
Sarah Millest
Marketing Manager at Intelligent Voice
sarah.millest@intelligentvoice.com
