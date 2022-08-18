Healm’s Augmented Reality (AR) Worldwide Treasure Hunt Will Include CUDOS
A partnership with Cudos, a decentralized cloud network, will bring CUDOS tokens to Healm’s mobile treasure hunt.
By partnering with Healm, Cudos is accelerating our participation in the AR and metaverse space.”UPLAND, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Walter, CEO of Healm, announced a new partnership with Cudos, a decentralized cloud network. CUDOS tokens will be among the cryptocurrencies for players to discover and collect within Healm’s augmented reality (AR) worldwide treasure hunt.
— Pete Hill, VP of Sales for Cudos
The Healm treasure hunt will offer those brand new to crypto a fun way to join the emerging web3 economy. Players can build crypto holdings by exploring their local environment with only a smartphone and the Healm app. This will allow anyone to experience the metaverse through familiar technology.
The CUDOS token has a range of applications, including e-commerce transactions, staking, and voting on governance proposals. According to Cudos, “The CUDOS token will form the basis for our decentralized cloud computing platform, Cudo Compute. Through Cudo Compute, users will buy and sell computing power in a secure, sustainable, and scalable way, helping to ensure that computing-intensive innovations, including the metaverse, will not harm the environment.”
Pete Hill, VP of Sales for Cudos, said, “By partnering with Healm, Cudos is accelerating our participation in the AR and metaverse space. Healm’s long-term vision matches Cudos’ own goal of powering a universe of immersive worlds and interactive possibilities.”
Healm CEO Jesse Walter said, “Healm is seeking to build a metaverse on the scale of the universe, but we want to start closer to home—right here on Planet Earth. By helping new and experienced crypto users to earn while they play, we’ll establish a strong foundation for our interplanetary ambitions. And with its goal of powering the metaverse, Cudos is a perfect partner.”
Healm’s whitepaper says they are building an “airdrop engine” to ensure fair distribution of the virtual treasure chests across the planet. Players will use an in-app radar and augmented reality visual cues to navigate to treasure chests and claim the digital assets.
Walter also said a virtual land presale for Planet Earth will open prior to the release of the mobile application. He explained that players can purchase “Healm’s digital equivalent of real-world acres anywhere on earth.” Landowners receive a share of all treasure discovered by other players on the real-world acres they own, plus a seventy percent share of the revenue from immersive ads served to players on their land.
