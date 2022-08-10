Healm Partners with Centric for Player Rewards Inside Their Augmented Reality (AR) Treasure Hunt Mobile Application
Centric Foundation has agreed to contribute Centric Rise (CNR) tokens for player discovery within Healm’s upcoming worldwide treasure hunt.
We are delighted to have the support of the Centric Foundation, and we can’t wait for players around the world to discover treasure chests containing Centric Rise (CNR).”UPLAND, CA, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healm CEO Jesse Walter announced a new partnership with Centric Foundation that will introduce the cryptocurrency Centric Rise (CNR) into the company’s augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt. Healm players will take part in an exciting worldwide treasure hunt where they can discover virtual treasure chests filled with cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and in-game assets.
— Jesse Walter, CEO of Healm
Healm said they are building an “airdrop engine” to ensure fair distribution of the virtual treasure chests across the planet. Players will use an in-app radar and an augmented reality view to navigate to treasure chests and claim the digital assets.
According to Centric.com, “Centric is an innovative dual-token digital currency and decentralized blockchain protocol built on sound economics.” The protocol includes two tokens, Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS), and it operates on the Binance Smart Chain.
Centric Rise (CNR) is a transactional currency and serves as a store of value. It offers a deflationary supply, inflationary price, and provides hourly yield to holders. Centric’s exchange-traded token, Centric Swap (CNS), provides liquidity to Centric Rise.
Walter also said a virtual land presale for Planet Earth will open before the mobile application launches. Healm’s whitepaper says virtual land owners receive rewards every time other players discover virtual treasure chests on their land. Landowners also receive seventy percent of ad revenue for all ads run on their digital property.
