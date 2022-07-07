Submit Release
Healm Adds Five Additional Cryptocurrencies To Its Augmented Reality (AR) Treasure Hunt

Partnership banner featuring logos of Healm, Garlicoin, BART, Bitball Treasure, Ballswap, and Memelon

Healm partners with Garlicoin, BART, Bitball Treasure, Ballswap, Memelon

Healm’s AR-powered mobile application will invite players around the world to hunt for virtual treasure chests.

Healm’s partnerships with the Garlicoin Federation and the Bitball Ecosystem give players five more reasons to anticipate the game.”
— Jesse Walter, CEO of Healm
UPLAND, CA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Healm Jesse Walter said the company has recently established partnerships that will add five more cryptocurrency tokens to the company’s augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt. Healm’s AR mobile application, scheduled for release later this year, will allow players to join an exciting worldwide treasure hunt, seeking virtual treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency.

According to the Healm whitepaper, the company will “airdrop” the crypto-stocked virtual treasure chests across Planet Earth. Players around the world will access an in-app radar and an augmented reality view to navigate to nearby treasure chests and claim the digital assets.

Healm’s partnerships with the Garlicoin Federation and with the team behind the Bitball Ecosystem will introduce the following tokens to future players of Healm’s mobile application:

—Garlicoin (WGRLC) - The Binance Smart Chain wrapped version of the garlic-themed decentralized cryptocurrency.
—Ballswapper Accelerator Reflection Token (BART) - An accelerator token for higher trading on Ballswapper.com with self-rewarding 2% reflections for holders.
—Bitball Treasure (BTRS) - A unique treasure cryptocurrency and store of value. BTRS is the only unique digital currency that will be used to exchange treasure items on the Bitball merchandise Page.
—Ballswap (BSP) - A DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol from the Bitball ecosystem.
—Memelon (MEME) - A meme token from the Bitball ecosystem in honor of Elon Musk and his dog, Floki.

Walter said, “People are already excited for our mobile application to launch. Healm’s partnerships with the Garlicoin Federation and the Bitball Ecosystem give players five more reasons to anticipate the game.”

Walter said a virtual land presale for Planet Earth will commence prior to the launch of the mobile application. He explained, “Virtual land owners receive rewards every time a virtual treasure chest is discovered on their land.”

Those wishing to join the whitelist can visit Healm.com and click on the “Join Presale Whitelist” button for more details.

Follow Healm on Twitter and join the Healm Discord server to stay up to date on all future developments.

Ryan Levesque
Healm
+1 833-424-3256
info@healm.com

You just read:

