Russ Bassett Helps Mesa Police Department Plan and Furnish New Real-Time Crime Center

Russ Bassett helps the Mesa Police Department in Mesa, Ariz., design its new Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).

WHITTIER, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russ Bassett worked together with the department to plan the space and create customized RTCC console furniture that suits the analysts’ needs.

The Mesa RTCC is an information hub and public safety operations center that will support more effective and efficient police service. With the new RTCC, law enforcement hopes to share more information in real time, respond to emerging crime situations faster, and work more effectively to reduce crime.

For this project, Russ Bassett’s design team considered every aspect of the Mesa Police Department operational space and the criminal analysts’ needs. Storage choices, sightlines, video wall placement, acoustics, workflow, and lighting were optimized for the analysts’ work and equipment. The consoles were designed to help analysts maintain healthy, comfortable positions that support attention in front of multi-monitor displays.

RTCCs are emerging across the U.S. as law enforcement looks for new ways to keep both officers and citizens safer. Criminal analysts at RTCCs use integrated tools like advanced mapping software, CCTV camera feeds, and automated police vehicle locators (AVLs) to keep first responders informed about developing situations in real time. In many cases, these tools work best with unique furniture designs.

“Russ Bassett has performed superbly on our project and has been a joy to work with,” said Ken Cost, Police Chief at Mesa Police Department. “They brought knowledge, experience, integrity, and a proven record of accomplishment to our project. They contributed significantly to creating a state-of-the-art Real-Time Crime Center for the City of Mesa that will support the police department and citizens for years to come.”

About Russ Bassett

Russ Bassett designs and manufactures console furniture and layouts for mission-critical workplaces throughout the U.S. We blend wood and steel to deliver ergonomic, tech-integrated, durable consoles for 24/7 use. All Russ Bassett products are made in the USA at our factory in Whittier, CA.

Reach out to us today to schedule a consultation for your RTCC design.

