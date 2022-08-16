Under Secretary Lago to Lead Trade Mission to Central America

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 16, 2022

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will lead a trade mission of 32 U.S. companies to Central America from August 18-22 to promote U.S. exports in the region and strengthen bilateral commercial relations.

The Central America Trade Mission and Business Conference will bring together U.S. businesses with pre-screened distributors, sales representatives and other prospective partners in six Central American markets: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. Under Secretary Lago will provide opening remarks at the Central America Business Conference, held in San José, Costa Rica, where U.S. business representatives will participate in region-specific sessions and one-on-one consultations to gain market insights and sharpen commercial strategies.

During her trip, Under Secretary Lago will meet with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica and other Central American government officials to bolster bilateral commercial ties, advance avenues for mutual economic opportunity and advocate for U.S. exporters. Under Secretary Lago will also raise on behalf of U.S. businesses and workers key issues affecting commerce in the region, including removing barriers to trade; implementing transparent business, regulatory, and procurement practices; ensuring efficient trade facilitation; and expanding opportunities for U.S. technology solutions.

“Central America is home to crucial export markets that offer immense opportunities for U.S. businesses and workers across industries,” said Under Secretary Lago. “I look forward to supporting our exporters and their workers, advocating for a stronger commercial environment, and working to ensure that the benefits of trade reach more broadly and equitably across both the United States and Central America.”

While in Central America, Under Secretary Lago will also meet with private industry representatives—including the American Chamber of Commerce and local chambers of commerce—in Honduras and Costa Rica to discuss the challenges and opportunities for businesses and their workers in the region.

