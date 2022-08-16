Luciano Inks a Deal with Dallas Austin
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 has been kicking up dust for Roxanne Luciano. At the beginning of the year, the world was introduced to Roxanne when her music video aired multiple times on BET Jams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Lizzo’s Reality Show “Watch out for the Big Grrrls” on Amazon. This led to Roxanne and manager Tony Mercedes meeting with Dallas Austin and striking a deal to move forward with D.A.D. Distribution owned by Dallas Austin. “This day has been a dream come true to work alongside Dallas Austin and his staff” quoted Roxanne
Dallas Austin, Grammy Award–winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and founder of Rowdy Records, was born in Columbus, Georgia. As a child he played guitar and keyboards and began writing songs at seven years old. He has produced more than 60 hit singles that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 list with over 20 songs spending numerous weeks in the Top 10 list most notably Boyz II Men, TLC and Madonna.
“This year we have seen some spectacular acts coming through the D.A.D Distribution. We are very excited to welcome Roxanne Luciano to the D.A.D family” quoted Dallas Austin
Roxanne Luciano was Born in Atlanta, but raised in L.A. and is an artist to keep a watchful eye on in 2022 and many years to come. Roxanne Luciano is a sure bet to bring some sick energy back onto the dance floors and into our living rooms across America! Her mass appeal, driven by high energy beats and dope lyrical delivery, will no doubt guide Luciano to eventually become a global crossover artist.
It should be no real surprise that Roxanne Luciano is heading down this musical path, as she is the only daughter of 90’s music industry mogul, Tony Mercedes. For those too young to remember, Mercedes burst onto the music scene in’92, prior to Luciano’s birth, with the mega Booty-Bass anthem, “Dazzey Duks” by Duice. Mercedes was also the liaison responsible for bringing “Dunkey Butt” (12 Guage) & Tag Team’s “Whoomp! There It Is”, to both Scotti Brothers & Bellmark Records respectively. He later became an Executive at LaFace Records, where he would go on to work with the likes of TLC, on their mega-hit “No Scrubs” which also gave him ownership of Ed Sheeran’s mega hit “Shape of You” “I believe I was born to do this music thang”, boasts a very proud Luciano. “I remember seeing all those Gold & Platinum plaques hanging up in our house and then, of course, learning exactly what they represented as I was growing up”.
Luciano’s first release with Dallas Austin celebrates the LGBTQ community and embraces all types of love. Fans can anticipate the release of “I Like Girls” Fall of 2022 .
Holly Davidson
