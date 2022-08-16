B2BTE Partners with Global Funding Organization to Offer Interest-Free Credit Lines to Entrepreneurs & Businesses
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2BTE (Business-to-Business Trade Exchange) is privileged to announce that it has partnered with a new type of funding service that provides businesses and projects with the funding they need at the lowest cost available, and with no interest charged on the money. This makes B2BTE's offerings an ideal option for businesses and projects that need funding but don't want to pay high interest rates.
"As we head into a volatile economic environment," says a spokesperson for B2BTE, "businesses of all sizes have never been more in need of capital. Our partners offer what we feel is the lowest cost for money, especially when it is challenging to obtain. Whether it's for a real estate project, or a store, or a large commercial operation, it is our privilege to offer access to underused funding solutions that all businesses need so they are better equipped to weather uncertainty."
Approved clients get access to the credit they request, whereupon they can use it to make purchases, payments and investments towards their project. Clients will be supported by a dedicated team of account managers, lawyers and banking professionals; in B2BTE's words, "providing the most comprehensive toolset of solutions to any business's financial challenges." Businesses with the experience but needing of capital can more easily break into new markets, thanks to the experience and solutions of the global organization with which B2BTE has partnered.
The specialty of B2BTE and its partners & affiliates is to provide options for Interest-Free trade credit/funding/financing/credit lines to small and medium businesses, and especially those denied credit by the banks. Members can submit their business information at apply.B2BTE.net to make the first step towards securing their zero-interest funding.
At the time of writing (August 2022), membership benefits also include:
Buy/set up/upgrade production equipment, machines, an entire manufacturing plant, turnkey factory, etc. for no extra cost.
Get high tech equipment, management and marketing experience, and get experienced business consultants for no extra cost.
Pay off any type of debt in a short time, without having to spend cash.
Easily perform import/export transactions at no extra cost.
Set up/build/upgrade infrastructure to meet your needs at no extra cost.
Recover nonperforming assets like blocked funds, receivables and other debts.
Dispose of unneeded inventory, plants and slow-moving inventory or surplus.
B2BTE indicates that the offers are always subject to change as the industry and markets evolve.
ABOUT B2BTE
B2BTE (Business-to-Business Trade Exchange) is an organization that gives customers easy access to the world’s largest multilateral reciprocal trading organization, with members, affiliates, licensees, and subsidiaries that conduct business in over 150 countries.
Clients receive services from a leading global provider of countertrade platforms, trade exchange platforms, banking platforms, trade credit default swaps, trade credit finance, corporate trade platforms, asset recovery platforms, excess capacity exchange, private currency platforms, and related services.
B2BTE's solutions are used by Commercial and Private Banks, E-Wallets and Online Payment Systems, Savings & Loan Associations, Investment Funds, Trust Companies, Investment Clubs, Credit Unions, Corporate Traders, Commodity exchanges, Property exchanges, Loan exchanges, Government exchanges, Counter traders, Payment systems, Money remittance providers, E-money issuers, Payment institutions, Corporate treasuries and other businesses.
