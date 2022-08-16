Busch Range will hold Rifle Reloading Basics class Aug. 23

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Whether you’re a recreational target shooter or hunter, it’s obvious that ammunition is very expensive—and at times even hard to find. That can have a real impact on any shooting sport. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help provide ammunition independence, so shooters and hunters can save money and spend more time doing what they enjoy, instead of trying to track down ammo or be at the mercy of an unpredictable market.

MDC’s August A Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will present a Rifle Reloading Basics class on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The program is free and open to ages 16 and up.

This is the perfect class for shooters and hunters who want to learn rifle ammunition reloading but might have thought the process was too complicated.

“This is a program to help the reloader who would like to move from reloading handgun ammunition to rifle ammunition,” said MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager, Ted Coburn.

The class will cover safety, equipment, and techniques for reloading rifle ammunition. It will discuss various powders, and how to choose the right powder for an intended application. “Participants will also learn how customize loads for firearms and dial in ammunition to achieve the best accuracy for a specific rifle,” Coburn said.

Busch Shooting Range staff will demonstrate the process and then give participants hands-on experience reloading ammunition themselves. MDC will provide all materials and equipment for this class.

Rifle Reloading Basics is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4q5.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

