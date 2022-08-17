Infinity Rehab Releases 2022 Quality Report
Infinity Rehab has released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action throughout 2021.TUALATIN, ORE. , UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab has released their annual Quality Report, showcasing company growth and their values in action throughout 2021.
The 2022 edition of their annual quality report highlights data, including number of employees, states, locations, and lives enhanced, awards, a message from President JoLynn Munro, and employee stories of living the company’s recently refreshed mission and vision statements.
Infinity Rehab enhanced 43.3K lives during 2021 with a team of 1.3K employees across 194 locations in 18 states.
The report is packed with company highlights, including Infinity Rehab's announcement of a refreshed mission and vision statement, ranking at or above the national average in the third-party Pinnacle Quality Insight customer satisfaction survey, and growth in our outpatient therapy division of 20%.
In addition to compelling data, the report also shares touching employee stories, including their dedication to each other and their patients. Such stories bring the raw numbers to life, painting the true picture of how Infinity Rehab team members deliver the best of science with the art of caring.
DOWNLOAD NOW: Infinity Rehab 2022 Quality Report
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
