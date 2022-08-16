Akwi Devine Joins SHARE! Board Vive Concierge co-founder brings lifelong healthcare expertise to recovery nonprofit

Akwi Devine, RN, BSN (co-founder and president of Vive Concierge) has been named to SHARE!'s board of directors.

Vive Concierge co-founder brings lifelong healthcare expertise to recovery nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has appointed Akwi Devine, RN, BSN (co-founder and president of Vive Concierge) to its board of directors.

“As someone who fully appreciates and understands not only treating illness, but the social determinants of limited access to healthcare, I am excited to lend my expertise in helping SHARE! to achieve its goals of ending homelessness in Los Angeles and providing recovery and social support,” Devine said.

From a young age interacting with patients in her family’s pharmacy and clinic, Devine knew she wanted a career in healthcare. After earning a bachelor’s in nursing, she began her career as a labor and delivery RN. Later as a private concierge nurse, she teamed with world renowned integrative physicians providing in-home holistic care for patients. After caring for many wealthy individuals representing a broad spectrum, from C suite executives to notable Hollywood and sports celebrities, Devine was inspired to extend the conveniences of concierge care to as many people as possible. This passion serves as the foundation for her work and has driven her efforts both professionally and philanthropically.

A frequently sought-after consultant in holistic medicine and its pairing with western care, Devine has become known as a leader in holistic care and prevention. To address the challenges of inequitable healthcare access in urban and rural care deserts, she co-founded Vive Concierge – a virtual health ecosystem and lab services company whose core mission is “to democratize concierge medicine” and advanced care for everyone. “We at Vive are redefining patient engagement and creating a truly patient centric experience that touches upon all people across the economic spectrum. It’s truly democratized access to care” said Devine.

“We are thrilled to welcome to our board, Akwi Devine – a businesswoman and healthcare provider who is bringing virtual health to people and regions with no access to care in the United States and internationally,” said SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman. “This includes Vive Concierge’s virtual health app, the world’s first fully inclusive healthcare ecosystem to raise the standard of care for all people along the economic spectrum.”

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health issues and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Residents’ participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, visit https://shareselfhelp.org.

