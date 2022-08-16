Submit Release
Living Fuel Powers Joshua Craichy to US Open Karate Title

Karate Champion Joshua Craichy and his father KC

The youngest son of Living Fuel founder KC and Monica Craichy excelled in the sparring competition.

“I created Living Fuel to help everyone benefit from the tremendous energy that nature provides through superfood nutrition. “To have my son win a national championship with it is extra special.””
— KC Craichy, Living Fuel founder
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relying on the Living Fuel InSportRecovery® drink between matches his dad created, Joshua Craichy battled his way to first place in the grueling ISKA World Martial Arts Championships U.S. Open at Walt Disney World’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, the largest martial arts tournament in the world. Joshua defeated Juwan Mercado in the finals to take home first place in the Open Rank Sparring competition for 16-17-year-olds.

Joshua is a highly skilled competitor, as were many others in the crowded field, but his ability to recover quickly and push past the point of exhaustion while remaining focused on his opponent is what made the difference in winning the title.

Joshua is currently ranked #1 in America in USA Sport’s Karate 16-17 year-old Advanced Fighting Division Rankings. The U.S. Open crown is his first in the Open classification after finishing runner-up the previous year. He won the U.S. Open in the Intermediate division in 2020.
Joshua was not even born when his father created the Living Fuel brand of high-performance superfood products in 2002. In particular, it was InSportRecovery®, the most-advanced, high-performance sports fuel on earth, that was critical to Joshua’s success.

“I created Living Fuel to help everyone benefit from the tremendous energy that nature provides the human body through superfood nutrition,” KC Craichy said. “To have my son benefit from it and win a national championship in this manner is extra special.”

About InSportRecovery® and Living Fuel:
Living Fuel is The Leader in Superfood Nutrition and has been changing lives with world-class superfood nutrition products for more than 20 years. InSportRecovery® helps you achieve maximum results from your efforts and is the only drink you need before, during, and after workouts and competition. It is formulated to meet an athlete's every nutritional need for peak performance, endurance, hydration and optimal recovery and features optimized electrolytes and an enhanced ATP and nitric oxide profile.
More information can be found at www.livingfuel.com

