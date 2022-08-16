S.D. Highway 273 Road Closure Scheduled for Box Culvert Repair Work in Lyman County

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

KENNEBEC, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that a construction project to repair two box culverts on S.D. Highway 273 in Lyman County was recently awarded by the Transportation Commission. This construction project includes the repair of two reinforced box culverts. SDDOT maintenance crews previously completed temporary repairs to ensure the roadway remained safe for travel. The permanent repair will require excavation of all material around each box culvert so that the joints inside and outside the box culvert can be exposed and repaired.

The project begins on Highway 273 at the box culvert site located approximately three and one-half miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 66) and will end at the box culvert site located approximately six and one-half miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 69). To complete this work, it will be necessary to temporarily close S.D. Highway 273 at each of these two box culvert sites.

The box culvert at mile marker 66 is tentatively scheduled to be closed from Sept. 8-19, 2022. The box culvert located at mile marker 69 is tentatively scheduled to be closed Sept. 20-29, 2022. Traffic is advised to use alternate routes when traveling through this area during these closures.

The prime contractor for this $344,000 project is BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, SD.

