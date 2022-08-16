Crumbl Cookies Ranks No. 645 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Crumbl Cookies is No. 645 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.
“Making its inaugural appearance in just under five years showcases the dedication of Crumbl’s stakeholders—customers, fans, business associates, franchise partners, and our corporate team. We are so grateful for all who have helped us get here,” said Jason McGowan, CEO and Co-founder of Crumbl. “The fact that we continue to grow in these challenging times illustrates the importance of our mission statement: bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.”
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Crumbl
The Crumbl Cookies mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and the fastest-growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays, 8am – 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of their nationwide locations.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com