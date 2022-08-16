Radio Access Network Market is Expected to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 11.3% for the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

Radio Access Network Market Latest Trends, Insights And Analysis 2029 | Top Players: SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Nokia

Radio access network market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the radio access network market to reach USD 61.7 million by 2029 and to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Radio access networks are the networks that are basically used in devices such as mobile phones, computers or any other wireless devices, for various purposes such as sounds, transmitting signal, messages, signs, and information with the help of radio access technology. The radio access network generally aid in providing a connection with its core networks.

The rising demand of mobile data tariff, increasing acceptance of latest technologies like smart phones, rising mobile data traffic and rising demand for network infrastructure will emerge as the major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for improved network coverage, rise in the demand for network infrastructure due to internet of things (IoT) and rising development of 5G network will further aggravate the market value. The increasing demand for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transfer rate, and data and information processing to boost the overall growth of the market.

In addition to this, rising concerns related to fiber backhaul are delay in spectrum allocation are estimated to create new opportunities for growing the market within the forecast period. The rising privacy and security concerns along with common problem with the radio access network issues result as a challenge for the market.

Leading players of Radio Access Network Market include:

SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE Corporation., NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies., Intel Corporation, FUJITSU, Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Corning Incorporated, Verizon, Airspan Networks., Qorvo Inc., LG Electronics., and HUBER+SUHNER among others.

Global Radio Access Network Market Scope and Market Size

The radio access network market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, connectivity technology and deployment location. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of communication infrastructure, the radio access network market is segmented into small cell, macro cell, RAN equipment and DAS.

Based on connectivity technology, the radio access network market is segmented into 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G.

The radio access network market is also segmented on the basis of deployment location into urban, rural, residential and retail stores.

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific region dominates the radio access network market due to high demand for on-demand video services and increasing number of devices connected with the advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IOT) and machine-to-machine communication in the region. North America region is projected to undergo substantial during the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructural development and increasing demand for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transfer rate, and data and information processing.

