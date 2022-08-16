CPMDF Adds Historical App GoldAndSilverApp.com to Its Expanding Portfolio of Services
CPMDF, a precious metals marketing agency, today announced the addition of the Android app domain GoldAndSilverApp.com to its portfolio of websites.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPMDF, a precious metals marketing agency, today announced the addition of the Android app domain GoldAndSilverApp.com to its portfolio of websites. The move comes as part of CPMDF's commitment to expanding its reach into the progressive web apps market.
A historical Play Store app going back 10+ years, GoldAndSilverApp.com is a price checker app for gold and silver prices. The app allows users to quickly and easily check the spot price of gold and silver, as well as view charts and historical data. The app is designed to be simple and straightforward, with a focus on providing a great user experience. CPMDF is committed to expanding the app experience on-site by adding new features and functionality on a regular basis. Moving forward, all improvements and updates will occur on-site within the realm of progressive web apps, so that the app works cross-platform without additional coding.
"The existing audience of GoldAndSilverApp.com was an effortless add to our ever-expanding portfolio of services," says a spokesperson for CPMDF (Crypto, Precious Metals and Decentralized Finance). "As alternative asset classes veer gradually into the mainstream, the average person needs quick and effective resources to make financial decisions -- and we are excited to be the provider of choice for these resources. Customers will have additional confidence knowing that the app is backed by a wealth of history."
The Android app of GoldAndSilverApp.com has 500,000+ downloads and 8,400+ Play Store ratings, and comes with features including:
- Current gold, silver, platinum and palladium spot price charts
- All prices available from one main navigation
- Historical charts of gold-silver ratio
- A compilation of popular precious metals newsfeeds
Although the free Android app comes with ads, which require an in-app purchase to disable, CPMDF declares the new web app version ad-free for a limited time upon launch, as part of its commitment to "eliminating obstacles in precious metals access," further stating that development and hosting costs will be funded by its other projects. Other planned future improvements include adjustable charts, subscription newsletters, unlimited support, web-based push notifications about price changes and buying days, and tighter integration with CPMDF's other services and educational resources.
The new progressive web app version of Gold and Silver Price Checker App (a.k.a. Gold Silver Price & News by Alternative Solutions Development) will be available at GoldAndSilverApp.com. CPMDF projects that the web app will be fully functional as of September 2022.
ABOUT CPMDF
CPMDF.com (Crypto, Precious Metals and Decentralized Finance) is a private, independent consumer awareness firm and marketing agency for precious metals investing and ownership. The firm draws upon decades of investment experience from its vendors and affiliates to democratize and simplify the usage of precious metals, such as gold and silver, for trade and investment.
Media Relations
Gold and Silver Price Checker App
+1 8336363288
info@goldandsilverapp.com