CXC Emea Announces Partnership with Nétive VMS

IRELAND, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday 26th July 2022. CXC Emea and Nétive VMS announced today that CXC has become a trusted partner with the leading mid-market VMS provider.

The partnership brings together a leader in payroll and compliance for extended workforces with CXC, with a market leading VMS designed for the mid-market, with over 20 years of experience within the contingent worker domain, currently serving more than 300 contingent workforce programmes across 15 countries.

"We are delighted to partner with Nétive VMS, one of the leading VMS providers in Europe. Nétive VMS plays a valuable role in delivering a unique product combination spanning Vendor Management (VMS), Applicant Tracking (ATS), Statement of Work (SoW) and Freelancer Management (FMS) to support workforce management programmes across EMEA, as well as bringing vast expertise in the market” said Hannah Young, Partner Manager at CXC EMEA.

“We are very impressed with the work Nétive have already done for their clients and we look forward to utilising their expertise to bring improved solutions to our customers. We are very excited to be working with such an innovative company and adding them to our preferred partners.”

“We are very excited to partner with CXC and their forward thinking organisation. We have already developed a strong working relationship, built on a foundational alignment of our values and customer centricity. Through this partnership, we are perfectly positioned to collaborate in driving the next iteration of workforce management and providing maximum impact and value for CXC’s customer portfolio” said Jack Newman, Sales & Partner Manager UK&I at Nétive VMS.

CXC Global Emea is an extension to HR and Procurement functions, taking responsibility for the entire contingent workforce. While managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable a talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.

Nétive VMS - Nétive VMS is the leading mid-market VMS; an independent organisation, a market leader with global programmes spread across 15 countries and local presence in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Through an agile and component based multi-tenant architecture designed on Salesforce, Nétive offers a unique product combination spanning Vendor Management (VMS), Applicant Tracking (ATS), Statement of Work (SoW) and Freelancer Management (FMS) into one truly integrated solution, hosted within Salesforce.