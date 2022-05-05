CXC EMEA enters Belgium -- CXC EMEA betreedt België -- CXC EMEA s'implante en Belgique

CXC Global

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC EMEA, the leading provider of contingent workforce management, is proud to announce their entry into Belgium. This expansion will allow for the expansion of services such as global payroll, talent sourcing, freelancer management and compliance in Belgium.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Belgium, a country at the heart of the European Union, that hosts many of the world’s top organisations.” Said Connor Heaney, Managing Director for CXC EMEA. “We aim to reduce the complexities of engaging workers for Belgium based businesses with a focus on managing control, governance and risk for these organisations.”

This milestone is a major move for CXC EMEA on its mission to compliantly connect business with talent across EMEA and the globe. CXC EMEA is driven to enable Belgium based businesses to engage freelance workers to gain for increased flexibility and improved knowledge and experience in their talent pools.

About CXC Global EMEA is an extension to HR and Procurement functions, taking responsibility for the entire contingent workforce. While managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable a talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.

CXC EMEA, de toonaangevende leverancier van ‘contingent workforce management’ ofwel beheer van ingehuurd talent, kondigt met trots zijn intrede in België aan. Deze uitbreiding maakt het mogelijk om diensten zoals wereldwijd contractbeheer en betaling, het zoeken van talent, het beheer van freelancers en de bijhorende compliance, uit te breiden in België.

"We zijn verheugd om onze activiteiten uit te breiden naar België, een land in het hart van de Europese Unie, dat onderdak biedt aan veel van 's werelds toporganisaties." zei Connor Heaney, Managing Director voor CXC EMEA. "We streven ernaar om de complexiteit van het inhuren van werkkrachten voor in België gevestigde bedrijven te verminderen, met een focus op het beheersen van controle, verantwoordelijkheden en risico's voor deze organisaties."

Deze mijlpaal is een belangrijke stap voor CXC EMEA in haar missie om bedrijven op een eenvormige manier in contact te brengen met talent in heel EMEA en de rest van de wereld. CXC EMEA is erg gedreven om Belgische bedrijven in staat te stellen freelancers in te zetten om zo meer flexibiliteit én verbeterde kennis en ervaring in hun talentpools in te brengen.

CXC Global EMEA acteert als een verlengstuk van HR- en inkoopfuncties, en neemt de verantwoordelijkheid voor het volledige ingehuurde personeelsbestand over. We beheren de zichtbaarheid, kosten en controle ervan. We maken ook een ‘talent first-benadering’ mogelijk - inclusief toegang tot nieuw en bekend talent, alsook het verbeteren van de betrokkenheid en prestaties van dit externe personeelsbestand.

CXC EMEA, le principal prestataire de services de ‘contingent workforce management’, spécialiste de la gestion des talents externes, a le plaisir d'annoncer son arrivée en Belgique. Cette nouvelle étape permettra de développer en Belgique des services comme le global payroll, le talent sourcing, le freelancer management et tous les aspects de la compliance.

« Nous nous réjouissons de déployer nos activités en Belgique, un pays au cœur de l'Union européenne qui accueille de multiples organisations parmi les plus prestigieuses du monde. », a déclaré Connor Heaney, Managing Director de CXC EMEA. « Nous aspirons à simplifier le recrutement de personnel pour les entreprises établies en Belgique, et à en faciliter le contrôle, la gouvernance et la gestion des risques. »

Cette évolution représente une avancée majeure pour CXC EMEA. Sa mission consiste à mettre en relation, en toute transparence, les entreprises et les talents dans la région EMEA et dans le monde entier. CXC EMEA entend aider les entreprises implantées en Belgique à engager des freelances pour leur permettre de gagner en flexibilité, en savoir-faire et en expérience au sein de leur vivier de talents.

CXC EMEA est le relais pour les fonctions RH et Procurement. Elle prend en charge toute la gestion des talents externes. En plus de garantir la visibilité, les coûts et le bon suivi, nous adoptons une approche « talent first » (incluant l’accès au pool de talents - existants et nouveaux – et une amélioration de la mobilisation et des prestations de ces talents).