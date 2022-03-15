CXC EMEA Appoints Michal Czernek As Business Development Director for CEE

Michal brings over 10 year’s experience in business development in CEE region to CXC EMEA

IRELAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC EMEA, a contingent workforce management provider, welcomes Michal Czernek as the Business Development Director for CEE region. Michal was the Business Development Manager at The Adecco Group and brings 12 experience to CXC EMEA.

“Michal joins CXC EMEA with an exceptional skillset through an illustrious career to date,” said Connor Heaney, Managing Director for CXC EMEA. “Michal’s extensive connections in the staffing & recruitment industry and his acumen for business development, we believe Michal will help us to position CXC EMEA as a premium provider of contingent management services in Europe.”

CXC EMEA began the search for a new Business Development Director to aid the expansion of our service offering to businesses in the CEE region.

Michal has been working in sales since 2004 and has been responsible for client sourcing, acquisition and negotiations, coordinating solution design and supporting project implementation. Michal specialises in unorthodox solutions, needing out-of-the-box ideas and decisive actions, having previously worked with brands such as Schweppes, Cersanit, Koelner or STRAUSS Coffee.

Michal will be leading business development activities for CXC in central Europe. Michal’s addition to the EMEA team will allow CXC EMEA to improve the compliance and governance for more organisations engaging workers across Europe.

About CXC Global EMEA is an extension to HR and Procurement functions, taking responsibility for the entire contingent workforce. While managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable a talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.